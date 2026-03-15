Will The EC Announce By-Elections For Baramati & Rahuri Alongside Five State Poll Dates Today?

The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule for by elections in Maharashtra’s Baramati and Rahuri assembly constituencies on Sunday, alongside the much awaited poll dates for five states. The announcement will be made during a press conference scheduled at 4 pm.

The two seats in Maharashtra fell vacant following the demise of veteran leaders Ajit Pawar and Shivajirao Kardile. According to election rules, a by election must be conducted within six months of the death of a sitting Legislative Assembly member, prompting the poll body to initiate the process.

Seats Vacant After Demise Of Leaders

Rahuri MLA Shivajirao Kardile passed away on October 17, 2025, leaving the seat vacant for several months. Baramati MLA Ajit Pawar died later on January 28, 2026, triggering the requirement for another by election in the state.

Both constituencies hold political significance in Maharashtra’s electoral landscape. Baramati, in particular, has long been considered a strong political bastion and the by election there is expected to attract considerable attention from political parties and voters alike.

With the mandatory six month deadline approaching in both cases, the Election Commission is likely to club the by elections with other upcoming polls to ensure a smooth electoral process.

Poll Dates For Five States Also Expected

Apart from Maharashtra’s by elections, the Election Commission will also unveil the schedule for Legislative Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry.

Sources indicate that polling in West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu is likely to be conducted in two phases, considering the scale of the electorate and logistical requirements. Meanwhile, Kerala and Puducherry are expected to go to the polls in a single phase.

The announcement will formally kickstart the election cycle in these states, setting the stage for political campaigns and mobilisation in the coming weeks. Political parties across the country are closely watching the developments as the poll schedule is expected to shape campaign strategies and alliances ahead of the elections.