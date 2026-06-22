'Will Sell Our Kidneys If Needed To Collect ₹100 Cr': Sena UBT Workers Write Emotional Letter To MP Omraje Nimbalkar After He Quits Party |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP from Dharashiv, Omraje Nimbalkar’s announcement of his exit from his party triggered unrest among party workers in Umarga and Lohara talukas, with loyal Shiv Sainiks (Sena UBT workers) writing an emotional appeal urging him to remain loyal to the party.

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In the strongly worded letter, party workers said they were even prepared to ‘sell their kidneys and collect Rs 100 crore’ if required, but pleaded with Nimbalkar not to leave the Shiv Sena (UBT). The emotional appeal comes amid intense political buzz over the alleged ‘Operation Tiger’ and reports of attempts to engineer defections from the Uddhav Thackeray camp.

Read Also Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar Joins Shinde Sena, Ends Days Of Political Speculation

According to a report by Pudhari News, in the letter, Sena UBT workers stated that they had worked for the Shiv Sena for over four decades without expecting any posts or personal benefits. They said they stood firmly with the party during every crisis and worked tirelessly to ensure Omraje Nimbalkar’s victory by a huge margin in the Lok Sabha elections.

The workers said their emotions and political identity were deeply connected to the party and to Nimbalkar’s leadership. Referring to the ongoing political developments, the letter stated that if the MP switched sides, it would amount to a betrayal not only of Shiv Sena UBT workers but also of nearly six lakh voters and supporters of alliance partners Congress and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

The Sena UBT workers also assured the MP that even if development works slowed down due to lack of funds, they would ensure public anger did not reach him. They further appealed to him not to take any step that could emotionally hurt party chief Uddhav Thackeray, especially considering his health. “Shiv Sena is not just a political party for us; it is our ideology and identity,” the workers said in the letter while reiterating their loyalty towards the Thackeray family.

The letter has been signed by several local Shiv Sena UBT office-bearers and workers. The dramatic emotional appeal has now become a major talking point in Maharashtra politics amid continuing speculation over possible defections within the Shiv Sena UBT camp.

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