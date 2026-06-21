Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar Joins Shinde Sena, Ends Days Of Political Speculation |

Mumbai: Ending days of speculation over his political future,UBT leader and Lok Sabha MP Omraje Nimbalkar on Sunday announced that he would join the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The announcement came after an extensive meeting with party workers and supporters in Govardhanwadi in Dharashiv district.

Addressing workers after nearly four hours of deliberations, Nimbalkar said he had consulted party functionaries and constituents across the Dharashiv Lok Sabha constituency before taking the decision. He maintained that the move was driven by the need to secure development funds and effectively address public issues.

"After meeting people and listening to the opinions of party workers, I have decided to work under the leadership of Eknath Shinde and join the Shiv Sena," Nimbalkar said.

Referring to the recent verdict in the murder case of his father, the late Pawanraje Nimbalkar, the MP said that despite judicial developments, ordinary citizens continue to face difficulties in getting their work done due to political pressure and the influence of those in power. He argued that being outside the ruling establishment had hampered development efforts in his constituency.

Nimbalkar expressed disappointment over the party's performance in local body elections, saying that despite dedicating time to resolving public grievances, electoral success remained elusive. "We never stayed away from public work, but we had to accept defeats because of the power equations," he said.

The MP also conveyed gratitude towards the Thackeray family, under whose leadership he had built his political career. "I have always received affection from Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray. I continue to have immense respect for them. No matter what is said against them, I will never utter a word against them," he said, thanking the Thackerays for their support over the years.

At the same time, Nimbalkar clarified that his political opposition to BJP MLA Rana Jagjitsinh Patil would continue despite his entry into the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. "My opposition to people with such tendencies will remain unchanged," he said, reiterating his differences with Patil.

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