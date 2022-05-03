Will Raj Thackeray be arrested? Maharashtra HM to hold meeting with senior police officials today

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil will hold a meeting with Maharashtra DGP Rajnit Sheth and other senior police officials today to review the law and order situation in Maharashtra.

As per reports from Lokmat, whether or not to file a case against Raj Thackeray for his speech in Aurangabad will also be discussed.

The meeting comes after MNS chief Raj Thackeray, at a rally in Aurangabad had said he was firm on the May 3 deadline for removal of loudspeakers, which he termed as a nuisance, from mosques, and added that if it was not done, then all Hindus should play Hanuman Chalisa outside these religious places.

Meanwhile, several organisations including the Aam Aadmi Party has demnaded that Thackeray be arrested for his speech.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 10:15 AM IST