'Will Police Come Only After We Are Dead?' Sanjay Shirsat Questions Security After Attack On His Home | IANS

Mumbai: On Friday, Sanjay Shirsat became the second minister to face the alleged insensitivity of the police department in the last 10 months. The Social Justice Minister had to call the Director General of Police, Sadanand Date, at midnight on Thursday to complain about an alleged attack on his personal residence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after the local police allegedly failed to respond to his call.

Three youths identified as Rohit Bhutale, Shivam Gaikwad and Pratik Kute allegedly pelted stones and hurled glass bottles at Shirsat’s residence. They allegedly created a disturbance before throwing stones. The police guards posted at Shirsat’s residence intervened and took all of them into custody.

#WATCH | 3 Held For Ruckus Outside Minister Sanjay Shirsat's Bungalow In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar;CCTV Footage Goes ViralRead: https://t.co/X4GPPt0eF9 #ChhatrapatiSambhajinagar #MaharashtraNews #SanjayShirsat https://t.co/JXoWgJitKN — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 13, 2026

Shirsat Criticises Police Response To Attack

Shirsat on Friday blasted the police department for allegedly neglecting law and order. “My security guard and police personnel present here caught them. The police informed the control room, after which more police personnel arrived. However, what is concerning is that despite an attack on a minister’s residence, neither the Commissioner of Police called or visited, nor did the DCP or ACP arrive. Even the Police Inspector did not reach the spot promptly. This shows that these officials are not very serious about security,” Shirsat told reporters.

“There were 15 murders reported in the city. Most of the accused surrendered before the police. The police department did not have any role in their arrest. I will convey my grievances to the Chief Minister soon,” a virtually furious Shirsat said.

Minister Questions Delay In Police Action

He alleged that a Deputy Commissioner of Police reached his residence two-and-a-half hours after the attack. “He reached only after the DGP (Director General of Police) intervened at midnight,” he said. “Will the police come only after we are dead?”

Shirsat said he tried contacting the Police Commissioner after the incident but could not get through as the latter’s phone was switched off.

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Earlier Complaint By Shiv Sena Minister

This is the second time that a Shiv Sena minister has publicly complained about the police department. In March, Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai was manhandled and injured by plainclothes police officers during the Satara Zilla Parishad elections. They had reportedly blocked Desai at a voting booth, leading to a scuffle where Desai sustained a hand injury and bleeding. Satara Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Doshi was transferred after this incident.

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