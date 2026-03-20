'Will Be Her First Subscriber’: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis On Being Asked If He'd Allow Daughter To Pursue Career In Gaming |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis struck a personal and relatable note at the launch of ‘Gen O: Pixels & Play’ and the Global Esports Games Finals, saying he would fully support his daughter if she chose to pursue a career in gaming.

During an interaction with influencers, content creator Neel Salekar asked Fadnavis whether he would allow his daughter to enter the gaming industry. Responding without hesitation, the Chief Minister said, “I will give 100 per cent permission. Whatever she chooses to do, she will have my full support. If she creates content, I will be her first subscriber.”

His remark drew applause and quickly gained traction online, highlighting a shift in perception around unconventional careers such as gaming and content creation.

The interaction took place during an event aimed at promoting esports and digital creativity in Maharashtra, where Fadnavis also engaged with several creators on the future of the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics) sector.

Addressing broader concerns, he said the state is working to provide structured career pathways in emerging fields. He highlighted the establishment of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT), which aims to offer training and build an ecosystem for students interested in gaming, animation and digital content.

Fadnavis noted that while India’s youth are increasingly drawn to the creator economy, formal educational frameworks have lagged behind. Referring to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said initiatives like IICT are designed to bridge that gap.

High-Speed, Lag-Free Internet Service Across Maharashtra Soon

He also pointed to infrastructure improvements, stating that nearly 70 per cent of villages in Maharashtra are already connected by fibre networks, with plans to extend high-speed internet access statewide in the next two to three years. This, he said, would enable smoother and lag-free gaming experiences.

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