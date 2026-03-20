BGMI, Candy Crush Or Politics? Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Reveals His Favourite Game At Gen O: Pixels & Play & Global Esports Games Finals In Mumbai |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday inaugurated “Gen O: Pixels & Play” and the Global Esports Games Finals, highlighting the growing prominence of esports in India while also revealing his personal interest in gaming during an interaction with influencers.

The event, aimed at promoting digital gaming and esports culture, saw Fadnavis engaging in a candid and lighthearted conversation that quickly gained traction on social media. During the interaction, he spoke about his long-standing fascination with gaming, particularly racing simulators, offering a rare glimpse into his personal side.

Fadnavis Speaks On His Favourite Game

When asked about his gaming preferences, ranging from popular titles like BGMI and Candy Crush to the game of politics, Fadnavis responded with humour, acknowledging that while politics occupies most of his time, his interest in gaming remains intact.

Sharing his experience at the event, the Chief Minister said he had just tried a car racing simulator, which brought back childhood memories. “I remembered playing these games in my childhood,” he said, adding that professional commitments eventually distanced him from the hobby.

Fadnavis, known to be fond of real-world driving, expressed admiration for the advancements in esports technology, particularly in simulation-based gaming. He said the realism and technical sophistication of modern racing simulators had given him a fresh perspective on e-driving. “If I had continued playing since childhood, perhaps I could have been a champion today,” he joked, drawing applause from the audience.

Highlighting the rapid growth of esports in India, Fadnavis said the sector is emerging not only as a form of entertainment but also as a viable career option for the youth. Encouraging participation, he noted that age should not be a barrier. “In sports, ‘never’ is a long time. You can start whenever you want,” he said, adding that he would be open to exploring esports driving himself.

The event showcases the state government’s push to recognise and support emerging digital industries, with esports increasingly being seen as part of the broader sports and innovation ecosystem.

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