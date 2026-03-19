'Creators Economy One Of Best Career Options For Children': Maha CM Fadnavis Inaugurates Gen O-Pixel Play In Mumbai - WATCH |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, at the inauguration of the Gen O-Pixel Play in Mumbai on Thursday, said the rapidly growing creator economy is emerging as one of the best career options for children, stressing the need to guide them towards it. His address came as Mumbai is hosting a four-day international festival celebrating creativity, gaming, technology and youth innovation from March 19 to 22 at the MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex.

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While addressing the event, he said, "With the stage at which the creators’ economy is progressing, I feel that this is one of the best career options. Gradually, we will need to guide our children toward it. The creators’ economy has grown significantly."

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CM Fadnavis Backs Global Gaming Push

In his address, Fadnavis also called it the right time to develop games not just for the country but for the world. He also spoke on the state's AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) policy under which around 12 hubs will be set up to provide a complete ecosystem for creators to develop games for global audiences.

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CM Recalls Childhood Gaming Memories

The Chief Minister added that playing the "game of politics" leaves him with very little time for other games. However, he said he enjoys gaming and also recalled trying a car racing game at the event, which reminded him of his childhood. "It reminded me of my childhood when I used to play it. Later, I stopped. I could have been a champion by now because I really enjoy driving. But I never focused much on e-sports driving...," he said.

What To Watch Out For At Gen O-Pixel Play?

A major highlight of the programme is set to be an international esports championship featuring national teams from 23 countries across six global regions. Moreover, across the four days, the festival is set to feature cultural performances, AVGC-XR technology demonstrations, startup and creator networking platforms, artisan showcases, and youth-focused sessions exploring careers in digital and creative industries, with over 10,000 visitors daily, including students, developers, entrepreneurs and global delegates.

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