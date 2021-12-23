e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 10:14 AM IST

'Will Amruta Fadnavis be made opposition leader in the Assembly?' Mayor Kishori Pednekar slams BJP leaders over comment on CM

On Wednesday, Patil, had said, “If CM Uddhav Thackeray is unwell and can’t attend Assembly, then he should step down and handover the charge to his son Aaditya or his wife Rashmi Thackeray can be made the CM.
Kalpesh Mhamunkar
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar | Photo: ANI

Slamming BJP president Chandrakant Patil over his comment against Uddhav Thackeray, Mayor Kishori Pednekar has asked BJP leaders if Amruta Fadnavis will be made opposition leader in the Assembly.

“She (Amruta) also likes to stay in the limelight,” Pednekar said, adding that they will also not tolerate any statements against Rashmi Thackeray.

On Wednesday, Patil, while addressing the media, had said, “If CM Uddhav Thackeray is unwell and can’t attend Assembly, then he should step down and handover the charge to his son Aaditya. If not, then his wife Rashmi Thackeray can be made the CM. CM Thackeray’s absence during the winter session of the state legislature is inappropriate.”

He further said, “Since the last 45 days, citizens have not seen CM. The common man has sympathy but the state cannot run on sympathy. If the CM goes on a foreign visit, he has to give charge to someone else but Thackeray doesn’t trust NCP and Congress.”

Pednekar said, “Patil is a senior leader. Person like me shouldn’t comment against him, but sometimes he makes such comments that I pity him, and this time we had to respond.”

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 10:14 AM IST
