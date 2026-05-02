Wildlife Presence Flourishes In Yeoor And Tungareshwar; Leopard Spotted During 'Nisarganubhav 2026'

A leopard sighting and multiple wildlife sightings during Nisarganubhav 2026 highlight thriving biodiversity in Yeoor and Tungareshwar forests | File Photo

Thane, May 2: The biodiversity of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (North), Yeoor, and Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary continues to thrive, as evidenced by the recently concluded ‘Nisarganubhav 2026’ wildlife census. Conducted on the auspicious night of Buddha Purnima, the initiative recorded a total of 43 wild animals, highlighting a robust ecosystem in the region’s green lungs.

Leopard sighting highlights census

The highlight of the census was the confirmed sighting of a leopard in the Yeoor forest range. As an apex predator, the leopard's presence is considered a vital indicator of a healthy and balanced food chain.

Administratively, the Yeoor range exhibited the highest activity with 34 sightings, including 7 Gray Langurs, 4 Wild Boars, 4 Bats, 3 Barking Deer (Bhekar), 3 Bonnet Macaques, and 3 Mongooses. Notably, rarer species such as the Indian Tree Shrew and the Jungle Cat were also documented.

In the Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, 9 animals were recorded across the North and South ranges. This included Barking Deer and Palm Civets.

Across both sanctuaries, the Gray Langur (8) and Barking Deer (7) emerged as the most frequently sighted species. However, the elusive Rusty-spotted Cat and Small Indian Civet remained unrecorded during this session.

Officials stress conservation need

"Buddha Purnima provides the ideal conditions for a census due to the maximum moonlight, which significantly enhances visibility for animal tracking," stated Mayur Survase, Assistant Conservator of Forests (Yeoor).

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The 'Nisarganubhav' initiative not only aids the Forest Department in scientific data collection but also underscores the urgent need to protect these urban forests from encroachment to ensure the long-term survival of local wildlife.

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