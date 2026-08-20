Why Should Thanekars Bear ₹2,700 Crore TDR Burden? Questions Forest Minister Ganesh Naik; Backs Citizens' SC Move | IANS

Thane: Forest Minister Ganesh Naik has questioned the Thane Municipal Corporation’s decision to grant Transferable Development Rights (TDR) in connection with a land dispute near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), asking why citizens should bear the financial burden when the civic body cannot utilise the land.

“Why should Thanekars carry the burden of a ₹2,700 crore TDR on their heads?” Naik asked, questioning the rationale behind granting TDR for land that the Municipal Corporation cannot utilise.

Opposition to TDR burden

Naik also expressed support for local residents who are planning to approach the Supreme Court over the issue. Referring to reports that put the value of the TDR at around ₹4,000 crore, he said a special meeting had also been convened at Mantralaya to discuss the matter.

He was speaking at his ‘Janta Darbar’ (public grievance hearing) at Gadkari Rangayatan on Wednesday, where a large number of residents gathered to raise various civic and public-interest issues.

Representatives of ‘Wake Up Thanekar’, along with Manoj Pradhan, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) Thane district president, met Naik during the hearing and submitted a memorandum concerning a proposed data centre and the allocation of public land.

SGNP land dispute

Referring to the SGNP land dispute, Naik alleged that certain decisions relating to land allocation had earlier been taken without keeping Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule informed. Naik claimed that after Bawankule assured an inquiry, the land in question was returned last week.

Bawankule had earlier reversed administrative decisions that removed ‘Reserved Forest’ entries from 1,053 acres along Ghodbunder Road and ordered that the land be restored to the Forest Department and the SGNP.

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Background of TDR case

The TDR issue is linked to the larger Chitalsar-Manpada land dispute involving around 193 acres. Developer D Dahyabhai & Co. had claimed TDR estimated at ₹2,700–₹2,800 crore after a portion of the land was reserved for a public park.

The Bombay High Court had initially ruled in favour of the developer. However, the Supreme Court subsequently stayed the order, citing issues concerning compliance with the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) and unresolved title transfers.

Taking note of a mutual settlement reached between the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and M/s D. Dahyabhai & Company Private Limited, the apex court cleared the path for the issuance of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) estimated to be worth approximately ₹2,800 crore.

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Residents oppose financial impact

Naik’s backing of the residents’ proposed legal challenge comes amid growing opposition to the TDR demand, with local groups arguing that any liability running into thousands of crores could ultimately translate into a significant financial and infrastructural burden for Thane.

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