Maharashtra Approves ₹8,535 Crore Mumbai Metro Line 10 Project With Ghodbunder Road Widening | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has granted revised approval to the Mumbai Metro Line 10 project connecting Gaimukh to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Mira Road, along with the widening of Ghodbunder Road up to Fountain Hotel, at a total estimated cost of ₹8,535.49 crore.

According to a government resolution issued by the Urban Development Department on Thursday, Metro Line 10 will have a total length of 9.676 km with five elevated stations. The Metro component will cost ₹7,813.35 crore, while ₹715.96 crore has been earmarked for widening the 5.4-km stretch of Ghodbunder Road to 60 metres.

Project funding and implementation

The project will be implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The government has also approved the use of external loans of up to ₹6,255.62 crore from bilateral, multilateral and other financial institutions at concessional interest rates.

The state government will provide ₹1,004.23 crore as interest-free subordinate debt towards the cost of land, state taxes and 50 per cent of Central government taxes. An additional ₹109.21 crore in interest-free subordinate debt has been approved towards taxes arising from the Ghodbunder Road widening component. MMRDA will contribute ₹559.67 crore to the Metro project.

Elevated corridor and road widening

The government resolution states that the alignment of Metro Line 10 passes through the Thane-Ghodbunder corridor and requires various statutory clearances, including from the Forest, Environment, CRZ and Wildlife authorities. The earlier underground portion of 0.68 km has now been proposed as an entirely elevated stretch to reduce tree cutting and shorten the construction period.

The widening of Ghodbunder Road has been incorporated into the project to address the expected traffic congestion during Metro construction. The road, which is currently narrow and winding at several locations, will be widened to 60 metres between Gaimukh and Fountain Hotel.

Timeline and land requirements

The approved project is scheduled to be implemented over five years, with the project period specified as April 2025 to March 2030 from the commencement of construction. It will require 3.73 hectares of land permanently and 4.40 hectares temporarily.

The government has also approved Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) for the Metro corridor in principle and authorised MMRDA to undertake commercial development of land associated with Metro stations, subject to applicable rules. MMRDA has been designated as the Special Planning Authority for the project.

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Integration and revenue plans

The project will also include integration of bus and railway stations with Metro services. MMRDA has been directed to submit a time-bound implementation programme to the state government within 15 days. The project will also be scrutinised under the PM Gati Shakti initiative through the Network Planning Group.

The government has approved several revenue-generation mechanisms for the project, including additional FSI premiums, increased development charges, a one per cent surcharge on stamp duty, commercial development of Metro station and depot land, branding and advertising rights, parking revenue and other commercial activities.

The approved fare structure proposes fares ranging from ₹10 for journeys of up to 3 km to ₹60 for journeys of 18-25 km in 2031, with a 10 per cent increase every two years factored into the project's financial calculations.

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