Mumbai: 2 Roof-Climbing Incidents Reported On Central Railway In 3 Days | VIDEO | X - KailashVashi

Mumbai: Two incidents of people climbing onto the roofs of local trains have been reported on Central Railway within three days, resulting in train detentions and temporary shutdowns of overhead electrical supply.

Recent incidents on local trains

On Wednesday evening, an unidentified person climbed onto the roof of a local train at Kanjurmarg. The train was detained and the overhead equipment (OHE) supply was switched off at 7.58 pm as a safety precaution. The OHE was charged at 8.05 pm, after which the train departed. A similar roof-climbing incident was also reported at Vikhroli on Wednesday.

🚨 DRAMATIC RESCUE AT GHATKOPAR STATION: A man climbed onto the roof of a local train and came dangerously close to the 25 kV overhead line, suffering a severe electric shock and burns.



Railway officials immediately cut the power, carried out a high-risk rescue, and rushed him… pic.twitter.com/d555lN5pXw — Kailash Vashi (@KailashVashi) August 20, 2026

Earlier incident at Ghatkopar

A similar incident had occurred on August 18 at Ghatkopar. An unidentified man climbed onto a local train at platform 3 and came in contact with the OHE. The train was detained from 6.33 pm. Power supply on the Down Through Line between Vidyavihar and Kanjurmarg was switched off from 6.38 pm to 6.47 pm. The train was subsequently allowed to leave at 6.52 pm.

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