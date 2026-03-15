'Why Outsiders Are Recruited For Jobs In Maharashtra?' IndiGo Hiring Drive In Dimapur For Navi Mumbai Airport Jobs Triggers Outrage Online

Navi Mumbai: An IndiGo recruitment drive has sparked outrage on social media as it showed that hiring for jobs at the Navi Mumbai airport was being conducted through interviews in Dimapur, raising questions among users as to why candidates from outside Maharashtra are being considered.

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The screenshot of the post was shared by user Parag Gaikar on X (formerly Twitter), who wrote, "Jobs at the Navi Mumbai Airport are also for people from other states. Interviews in their state... Wow, what a government. Now, is the Chief Minister ours or from another state? The rest whom we elected. How are they even tolerating this? "

The screenshot shared online showed a job listing on Naukri.com for IndiGo Airport Operations roles at Navi Mumbai Airport, with the recruitment process being conducted in Dimapur's Hotel Grand Vistar on March 16 from 8 am to 5.30 pm. The listing mentioned openings for Terminal Service Staff who assist passengers with check-in, boarding and baggage handling. It also included positions for Security Personnel to screen passengers, luggage and cargo. Another role listed was for Ramp staff, who would coordinate ground handling activities, ensure safety procedures are followed and help maintain efficient aircraft turnaround operations.

Social Media Reaction

The post triggered widespread reactions from people, with many users expressing concern about job opportunities for locals.

One said, "The land is ours, but the jobs go to them"

"Once our Marathi politicians give unconditional support, we lose the right to ask questions. Jai Marathi, Jai Maharashtra," a user commented.

Questioning CM Devendra Fadnavis, a user asked, "Why outsiders recruitment for jobs in Maharashtra?"

"What kind of thing is this? The locals are being sidelined," one user said.

Another added, "As long as the Marathi people don't get agitated, these kinds of things will keep going on, and now there's no right to speak up about this, the voting is over. The tender must have been given to a private company? No matter how much you grumble about it? Take care of those jobs you have"

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