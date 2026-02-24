'Foreigners Respect Marathi, But Some Insiders Do Not': Raj Thackeray Shares Video Of Japanese Girl Learning Marathi, Urges Pride In State Language |

Mumbai, Feb 24: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday shared a video on X of a Japanese girl currently residing in Maharashtra who is learning Marathi in her own way. In the reel, she introduces one new Marathi word every day, drawing appreciation online.

Thackeray said the video set him thinking. He observed that foreign nationals who travel thousands of kilometres to live in Maharashtra readily accept that the language of the region is Marathi. If they plan to stay for long, they make an effort to learn it. At the very least, he noted, they never disrespect it.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Outsiders Show Curiosity And Respect

He added that many foreigners are delighted when spoken to in Marathi. They show curiosity about local theatre, food culture and history, and approach the language with both enthusiasm and respect. According to him, when such visitors travel to other states, they display the same eagerness to understand local languages and traditions.

Citing examples, Thackeray referred to British band Coldplay frontman Chris Martin greeting audiences in Marathi during a concert in Navi Mumbai after learning that Marathi is the state language. He also pointed out that visiting foreign presidents often greet people in Marathi, and that several embassy offices in Mumbai issue festival greetings in the language.

A Message For Locals

Without naming individuals directly, Thackeray questioned why some leaders visiting Mumbai do not attempt even a brief conversation in Marathi. He recalled being told that former RSS Sarkaryavah K S Sudarshan, though raised in Raipur, would deliberately speak Kannada while in Karnataka.

Concluding his post, Thackeray appealed to Marathi speakers to ensure the language becomes a medium of knowledge and livelihood. Foreigners may respect Marathi, he said, but it is up to locals to strengthen its place in everyday life and opportunity.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

