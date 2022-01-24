Why no psychiatrist in prisons across Maharashtra, Human Rights Panel seeks response from authorities

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) last week issued summons to the Director General of Police, prisons (DGP) of the state police seeking his response as to why there is no permanent psychiatrist in jails across the state.

The summons was issued on Thursday by judicial member Bhagwant More, ordering DGP, Prisons to personally appear before the panel on January 27 and file a response to the plea filed by advocate Aditya Mishra.

Mishra stated that as per the Mental Health Act, it is mandatory for having a psychiatrist in prisons across the state.

In his plea, Mishra cited a new item published in a news magazine, which highlighted the fact that there is only one "occasional" psychiatrist in the prison.

"The right to health emanates from Article 21 of Indian Constitution and this right is available even to prisoners and convicts," the plea states, adding, "Health includes all physical, psychological and spiritual health. In fact, our society has adopted performative approach towards prisoners and convicts, so a full-time psychiatrist in the jail is of utmost importance."

"There are no full-time psychiatrists across jails and borstals (juvenile detention centres) in Maharashtra. Section 103 of the Mental Health Care Act, 2017, requires state governments to set up a mental health establishment in the medical wing of at least one prison in each state, where prisoners can be referred to and cared for," the plea adds.

Certainly, such psychiatric wings can be found in the state's jails, it’s just that they have no resident doctors, only visiting psychiatrists, the plea reads.

The plaint further cites the statements of various prison authorities agreeing to the lack of psychiatrists in prisons across the state.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 10:26 PM IST