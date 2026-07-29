Why Is Your Mumbai Local Running Late? Central Railway Explains Frequent Delays, AC Trains Among Key Reasons

Why Is Your Mumbai Local Running Late? Central Railway Explains Frequent Delays, AC Locals Among Key Reasons | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai's suburban railway network, often described as the city's lifeline, carries millions of commuters every day. Even a few minutes' delay in a local train can disrupt office schedules, leave passengers stranded on crowded platforms and result in late arrivals at workplaces. Central Railway has now shed light on some of the key reasons behind the frequent delays affecting suburban services.

Key Causes Of Delays

According to a Zee News report quoting railway officials, a combination of technical failures, level crossing gate operations, accidents and delays to long-distance trains has been impacting the punctuality of suburban services on the Central Railway network.

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One of the major factors contributing to delays is the increasing number of air-conditioned (AC) local trains. Officials said AC locals are taking longer to depart from stations because of delays in opening and closing their automatic doors. Since suburban trains operate on tightly packed schedules, even a short delay in an AC local forces the following conventional local trains to wait, disrupting the entire timetable.

In recent days, commuters have also reported incidents where some AC local train doors either opened only partially or failed to open completely, causing inconvenience to passengers. Railway authorities said technical glitches, coupled with the additional time required for passengers to board and alight, have been affecting the smooth operation of these services.

Impact On Western Railway

A similar situation has been observed on the Western Railway network. Officials said nearly 15 to 20 suburban services are delayed every day due to operational issues involving AC local trains. With passenger numbers increasing, automatic doors often struggle to close because of overcrowding, forcing security personnel at major stations to assist by urging passengers inside the coaches or ensuring commuters exit before the doors can shut safely.

The delays have also affected the overall punctuality of Western Railway's suburban network. Between January and June 2026, the railway recorded an average punctuality of 95.07 per cent, compared to 95.34 per cent during the corresponding period last year, a decline of 0.27 percentage points.

Safety Concerns Remain

Apart from operational delays, railway officials have also expressed concern over passenger safety. They noted that partially opened doors have led to confusion among commuters attempting to board or alight, increasing the risk of accidents. The rush to enter coaches before the doors close has also resulted in frequent altercations between passengers on crowded platforms.

With Mumbai's suburban rail network carrying millions of passengers daily, even minor disruptions can have a cascading effect throughout the day. Railway authorities continue to work on improving the reliability of AC local services and addressing technical issues to minimise delays while ensuring passenger safety.

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