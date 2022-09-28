'Why go see Black Sea, Aaditya brought dirty water in Mumbai': BJP MLA Ameet Satam

former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray | Photo: PTI

BJP MLA Ameet Satam has criticised former state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray for inaction during his tenure. He said that the Central Green Tribunal recently imposed Rs 12,000 crore as penalty on the Maharashtra government for not controlling solid waste and pollution. Satam has written a letter to Aaditya and stated that his climate action plan was a farce.

In the letter, the MLA took a dig at the Sena leader and sarcastically credited him for the environment mess. He said that the tribunal’s penalty is a testimony to Aaditya’s “achievements”.

He said that Aaditya could become environment minister in the erstwhile Maha Vikas Agahdi coalition only because of the blessings of his father, Uddhav Thackeray.

The BJP MLA alleged that besides fooling the people of Maharashtra in the name of ‘climate action’, he enjoyed junkets abroad at the cost of public money but did nothing on the ground.

He also said that Mumbaikars needn't go to Europe to see Black Sea as all the dirty and polluted water has been released into the sea here itself.