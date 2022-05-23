'Why don't you love me?': Aurangabad man asks 18-year-old girl before slitting her throat

A 20-year-old man who allegedly killed a teen girl he was stalking in Aurangabad was held from his sister's house in Lasalgaon in Nashik's Niphad taluka, a police official said on Monday.

Sharansingh Sethi had allegedly killed 18-year-old Sukhpreet Kaur, also known as Kashish Preetpalsingh Granthi, near Deogiri College in Aurangabad on Saturday afternoon and had fled from the spot, the official said.

As per Aurangabad police, Sethi had asked the girl, who was pursuing Bachelor in Business Administration at Deogiri College, "why don't you love me?" before slitting her throat, the official informed.

"A team led by Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil nabbed Sethi from his sister's house in Shri Ganeshnagar area of Lasalgaon on Sunday. The tip off was provided by Vedant Nagar police station in Aurangabad, which is probing the murder of the teen girl," the Nashik Rural police official said.

ALSO READ Maharashtra police team in Prague over 19-year-old murder case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 07:29 PM IST