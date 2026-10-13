‘Why Does BJP Rush To Defend Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar?’: Mumbai Congress Chief Varsha Gaikwad

Varsha Gaikwad questioned the BJP’s response to criticism of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as Opposition leaders protested over alleged electoral malpractice | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, October 12, 2026: Mumbai Congress president and MP Varsha Gaikwad on Monday questioned the BJP’s response to criticism of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, asking, “Why does the BJP rush to answer questions directed at Gyanesh Kumar? What is the relationship between the BJP and Gyanesh Kumar?”

Her remarks came as INDIA bloc leaders and workers, under the leadership of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, participated in a large march towards the Supreme Court to raise concerns over alleged electoral irregularities. Mumbai Congress leaders, MPs, MLAs and office-bearers also took part in the protest.

Gaikwad Questions BJP’s Response

Gaikwad said questioning constitutional authorities and holding protests were democratic rights, but alleged that the BJP was quick to defend the Election Commission whenever questions were raised about its functioning. She questioned whether the BJP had assumed the role of the Election Commission’s spokesperson.

Alleging that the poll panel was not functioning independently, Gaikwad accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of favouring the BJP. She claimed that electoral irregularities had benefited the ruling party and alleged that the Narendra Modi government had come to power through vote theft.

“The Congress has repeatedly raised the issue of alleged vote theft before the Election Commission, but has not received satisfactory answers,” she said.

Allegations Of Electoral Irregularities

Gaikwad also alleged that large numbers of bogus voters had been added ahead of the Assembly elections and questioned the vote-counting process. She further claimed that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise could deprive 13 crore citizens across the country of their voting rights.

Holding Kumar responsible for what she described as arbitrary functioning, the Congress MP alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner was acting at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gaikwad said the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies would continue their campaign against alleged electoral malpractice and seek accountability from the Election Commission and the government.

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Her remarks reflect the Opposition's continuing allegations of electoral irregularities and its demand for greater accountability from the poll panel. The allegations against the BJP and the Chief Election Commissioner were made by Gaikwad and were not independently established in the statement.

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