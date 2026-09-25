IIT Bombay Student Death Case: Crime Branch Struggles To Unlock iPhone; Exams Postponed, Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Detained

The investigation into Sahil Wakode’s death continues as protests grow and IIT Bombay postpones its mid-semester examinations | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, September 24, 2026: The Mumbai Crime Branch is facing a major challenge in its investigation into the alleged suicide of 22-year-old IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakhode, as investigators have so far been unable to unlock his iPhone.

According to a senior police officer, the Crime Branch has sent Wakhode’s iPhone and Apple laptop to forensic experts in an attempt to unlock the devices.

Investigators expect to access them within the next two to three days. Police believe crucial information about the circumstances leading to Wakhode’s death may emerge from the devices.

The Crime Branch is investigating the sequence of events on September 18 and recording statements of people who may have information about the case. So far, statements from around 25 people, including IIT Bombay staff members, students and Wakhode’s parents, have been recorded.

Investigators are also examining allegations that Wakhode used ChatGPT during the examination.

Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Meanwhile, a CCTV clip purportedly showing the examination hall on September 18 has surfaced. The footage is claimed to have been recorded around 20 minutes before the examination ended and is being examined as part of the investigation. The statements of Wakhode’s parents were recorded by the police on Tuesday. His family has alleged that they were taken to Yavatmal without being informed beforehand about the destination. The family is reportedly considering returning to Mumbai and staging a hunger strike.

Family Meets SC Commission

Sahil’s parents, Ravindra and Sonali Wakhode, met National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairperson Kishor Makwana and other commission members on Thursday, according to advocate Siddharth Ingle, who is assisting the family. At the meeting, the parents demanded the immediate arrest of professor Suryanarayana Doolla and IIT Bombay director Shireesh Kedare.

Ingle said Makwana nevertheless discussed the possibility of transferring the case to the CBI with commission members.

After the meeting, the parents obtained police permission to protest at Azad Maidan. They reached the venue around 5.30 pm and began their hunger strike.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to the parents while they were travelling to Mumbai from Washim and assured them of his support in their fight for justice, according to party sources.

Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Varsha Gaikwad Detained

Police on Thursday detained Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad, dozens of other party workers and NSUI activists gathered outside IIT Bombay to express solidarity with the family of student Sahil Wakhode, who allegedly died by suicide, an official said.

Speaking to reporters during the protest, Gaikwad accused the ruling establishment of harming the education system and termed the incident an 'institutional murder.'

She demanded a comprehensive probe into the circumstances surrounding Wakhode’s death. Students face humiliation and difficulties, especially if they belong to a particular caste or religion, the Mumbai Congress chief claimed.

Mid-Sem Exams Postponed

IIT Bombay has postponed the mid-semester examinations scheduled for September 26-27 to October 10-11, an official said on Thursday.

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IIT Apologises

IIT Bombay issued a formal apology regarding statements made in an earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the death of Wakhode. Re-sharing a statement on X originally published on September 21, IIT acknowledged that it was premature to release or characterise details regarding the events leading up to the tragic incident before formal inquiries were concluded.

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