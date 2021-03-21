'Why did Param Bir Singh wait for a year?' HM Anil Deshmukh issues point-by-point rebuttal of charges levelled against him

On Singh’s communication regarding the home minister’s misdeeds, Deshmukh said as Singh claims he had briefed the CM and also the NCP leadership, it is surprising why he did not put it in writing and being fully empowered as CP, why he did not initiate action. “Getting an FIR done does not require any sanction. This shows that the allegations being made now are an afterthought,” he noted.

On the instructions to Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore every month from hotels and bars, Deshmukh said Singh lagged in his duty to report this and respond until his transfer. “If this happened on March 4 as alleged by him, he should have brought this to the notice of the CM or initiated action and reported to the Anti-Corruption Bureau. He is fully aware of the process, having himself been DG, anti-corruption,’’ he opined.

As for Singh’s WhatsApp messages exchanged with ACP Patil of March 16 and 19, Deshmukh said it clearly showed how he wanted to build up this plot after his transfer. It is surprising why he needed confirmation from ACP Patil when he himself said that he was informed by ACP Patil and Vaze both in February and March, said Deshmukh. “The need to get this message as exhibit is to try to build evidence after his transfer,” he said.

On the HM calling officers, Deshmukh clarified that the HM was fully empowered as head of the department to call any officer for discussion and meetings. “Singh is making an allegation without supporting facts and dates. So, this too comes under behaviour unbecoming of a police officer and makes Singh liable for departmental action immediately,” he felt.