‘Whopping Funds To Few MLAs, Nothing For Those In Opposition’, Congress Accuses Shinde-led Govt Of Playing Vindictive Politics

The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday came down heavily on the ruling coalition, accusing it of depriving opposition MLAs of development funds. Speaking at a presser, Mumbai Congress chief and Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad alleged that the funds were allotted to 21 legislators belonging to the ruling parties, but their 15 counterparts belonging to the Congress and Sena (UBT) didn't get a single rupee.

Seeking a probe into where the whopping funds go when “no development” has taken place, she vowed that the Congress will take legal action and take to the streets. “This is vindictive politics on part of the Shinde-led government. As a result, Mumbaikars living in the said 15 assembly constituencies are deprived of development. We strongly condemn this policy and the Shinde dispensation will have to be answerable,” Gaikwad said.

'Mumbai guardian ministers are working as per the orders of the state government'

She asserted that Mumbai guardian ministers are working as per the orders of the state government. “The government has already avoided municipal elections for over two years, leaving no scope for representatives to voice Mumbaikars' complaints and wishes. There have been several instances of contracts worth crores of rupees being awarded without any discussion,” she said.

As the tenure of corporators has ended, the BMC put out a resolution, saying that Rs35 crore would be provided as development funds to each MLAs. In March 2023, Gaikwad had written to guardian minister (city) Deepak Kesarkar requesting funds worth Rs26.51 crore for development works in her constituency, but no money was given.

Gaikwad's allegations

Remarking that the government is betraying Mumbaikars, Gaikwad said, “The Shinde-Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government has been formed on the politics of extortion. Daily attempts are made to poach former corporators and opposition MLAs. As Maha Vikas Aghadi MLAs are steadfast, the government is trying to capture them through the Enforcement Directorate on one side and the guardian ministers on the other.”

In a similar vein, Sena (UBT) MLA and party's chief whip Ajay Choudhari said, “I have written several letters to the guardian minister, seeking Rs68 crore. Till today, we didn't get even Rs68 from the BMC administration. I will not allow guardian ministers to walk freely on the roads of Lal baugh and Parel. People will defeat the ruling parties in the upcoming elections.”