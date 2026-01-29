Who Will Present Maharashtra's Budget After Ajit Pawar’s Death? Check Details

Who Will Present Maharashtra's Budget After Ajit Pawar’s Death? | ANI

Following the sudden demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, uncertainty has emerged over who will present the State Budget for the financial year 2026–27. With Pawar’s passing, the crucial finance portfolio has automatically gone to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and it is likely to remain with him until the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) proposes a suitable candidate.

Crucial Portfolio, Tight Timeline

The finance department is considered one of the most important portfolios in the state administration and cannot be entrusted to a newcomer or an inexperienced leader. Significantly, the budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature is scheduled to begin on February 23, leaving limited time for a transition. Political circles indicate that deciding Ajit Pawar’s successor will take time, adding to the challenges faced by the ruling Mahayuti alliance in ensuring smooth governance.

NCP’s Traditional Hold

During the recent State Assembly elections, the NCP contested as part of the Mahayuti alliance and secured 41 seats, while the alliance as a whole commands a strong majority with 230 MLAs in the 288-members Assembly. As per alliance understanding, the finance portfolio had gone to the NCP, with Ajit Pawar leading the department due to his vast experience. Even during earlier Congress-NCP governments, the finance ministry remained with the NCP, handled by senior leaders such as Jayant Patil and Sunil Tatkare. Ajit Pawar had also managed the department during the Uddhav Thackeray government, reflecting his deep understanding of state finances.

Limited Successor Options

In the current scenario, however, the NCP lacks a leader with comparable experience in handling such a critical portfolio. If the party insists on retaining the finance department, names like Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif are being discussed due to their administrative experience. However, both leaders have faced Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigations in the past, making the decision politically sensitive. NCP state president Sunil Tatkare, though experienced and a former finance minister, is presently a Member of Parliament and holds Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas at the Centre, limiting his availability for a state cabinet role.

Fiscal Pressures Mount

The situation is further complicated by the state’s financial constraints. Welfare schemes such as Ladki Bahin Yojana, free electricity for farmers, and other populist measures have put pressure on the state exchequer. At the same time, large investments in infrastructure projects have increased fiscal responsibility. Sources indicate that Chief Minister Fadnavis is keen to ensure that the finance department is led by a capable and experienced minister who can manage these challenges efficiently.

Budget Prep Already Underway

Although the budget session begins on February 23, budget preparation meetings usually start at least one and a half months in advance. These include detailed consultations with ministers, industrialists, business associations, and representatives from various sections of society. With the budget presentation drawing close, the appointment of an experienced hand has become urgent.

Fadnavis’ Finance Experience

According to sources, CM Devendra Fadnavis had earlier handled the finance department when he served as Deputy Chief Minister during Eknath Shinde’s tenure as Chief Minister. Fadnavis is known to have a strong grasp of financial matters and has even authored a book on understanding budgets. It is also learnt that the BJP had initially opposed handing over the finance portfolio to Ajit Pawar when he joined the Mahayuti alliance.

Portfolio Likely Retained

Given the circumstances, Chief Minister Fadnavis is expected to retain the finance portfolio at least until the upcoming budget, with sources indicating that it will not be handed over to an inexperienced leader.

Multiple Portfolios Affected

Apart from the finance department, Ajit Pawar was also handling four additional portfolios and served as the guardian minister of two districts. Following his sudden death, administrative work in these departments has also been affected. Ajit Pawar was in charge of the Excise Department, which is one of the most important revenue-generating departments of the state government.

Key Departments Await Reallocation

In addition, after the conviction of former minister Manikrao Kokate, Ajit Pawar was given additional charge of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Minority Development Department, and the Waqf Department. Ajit Pawar possessed vast administrative experience, and therefore, the Chief Minister Fadanvis and the ruling alliance will have to take a very cautious and well-considered decision while reallocating these crucial portfolios.

Guardian Ministers in Limbo

In Pune district politics, Ajit Pawar’s word was considered final, and he played a major role in accelerating development works in the district. On the other hand, after the resignation of Dhananjay Munde, Ajit Pawar had efficiently taken charge of Beed district as well. Now, the administration is keenly watching when these two sensitive and politically significant districts will get new guardian ministers.

