Who Is Zeeshan Siddique: New Mumbai NCP Chief Earlier Headed Youth Congress In City, Was Expelled From INC In 2024 | X

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday appointed Zeeshan Siddique, son of the late Baba Siddique, as president of its Mumbai unit, in a move aimed at strengthening the party's organisational presence in the city.

NCP national president and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar handed over the appointment letter to Siddique at her Devgiri residence in Mumbai.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Zeeshan Siddique Thanks Party Leadership

Following the announcement, Siddique expressed gratitude to the party leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility of heading the Mumbai unit.

Speaking to reporters, he described the appointment as a significant responsibility and thanked Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar for the opportunity.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Being appointed as the President of the Nationalist Congress Party for Mumbai is a massive responsibility. Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar—who is like an elder brother to me—have given me this opportunity and entrusted me with the responsibility for Mumbai,” he said.

Who Is Zeeshan Siddique?

Zeeshan Siddique, 34, began his political career with the Congress and won the Bandra East Assembly constituency in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections. He was among the youngest MLAs elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly that year.

During the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Siddique served as president of the Mumbai Youth Congress.

However, he was subsequently removed from the post in 2024, following political developments surrounding his father Baba Siddique, where he had decided to leave the Congress.

Baba Siddique left the Congress and joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in 2024. But months after his resignation he was shot dead in October that year.

Following his father's death, Zeeshan Siddique joined the NCP and contested the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections from Bandra East but was unsuccessful.

With Siddique taking charge of the Mumbai unit, the party is expected to focus on strengthening its local organisation and expanding engagement with residents and party workers.