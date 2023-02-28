Who is Viplove Bajoria, the legislator CM Shinde wants to make chief whip in legislative council?

Viplove Bajoria with Shrikant Shinde | Viplove Bajoria's Twitter

In a bid to further isolate the faction led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has written to the State Legislative Council's deputy chairperson, requesting that Viplove Bajoria be appointed as the Shiv Sena's chief whip in the Upper House.

𝗞𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗩𝗶𝗽𝗹𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗮

Viplove Bajoria was the first MLC of Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray-led party who had joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

He is the son of Gopikishan Bajoria, a former MLC of the undivided Shiv Sena, who comes from Maharashtra's Akola district. Gopikishan had joined the Shinde-led Sena in July last year and had leveled allegations against Uddhav Thackeray.

𝗩𝗶𝗽𝗹𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗠𝗟𝗖 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟴 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗶-𝗛𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗼𝗹𝗶

Viplove, who is 36 years old, was elected as an MLC from the Parbhani-Hingoli local bodies constituency in 2018, making him the youngest member in the legislative council in the country.

He studied law in Mumbai and is also a businessman, serving as the Director of Janata Commercial Co-operative Bank.

𝗪𝗮𝘀 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝘂𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗴𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱

Viplove and his father Gopikishan were in the news recently after being accused of land grabbing. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Nagpur bench of the High Court alleging that the father-son duo, along with government officials, conspired to grab 1.75 acres of government land worth approximately Rs 80 lakh.