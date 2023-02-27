Whip or not: Shinde and Thackeray camp's rumblings continue |

Mumbai: On completely expected lines, the official Shiv Sena party and Shiv Sena (UBT) came face to face over the whip issue on the first day of the Maharashtra Budget session.

Bharat Gogavale, the chief whip of Shinde-led party, said that they have issued a whip for all 55 Shiv Sena MLAs, including 15 from the Uddhav camp, which said it’s not compulsory for them. Rejecting any such bifurcation, Gogavale, though, said the whip has been issued for all. He said, “Everyone will have to follow the whip, else we would take action after two weeks.”

Shinde group can't issue us whip: Sunil Prabhu

Sunil Prabhu from the Uddhav Thackeray camp denied receiving any such whip, but insisted on not following it even if there was one. “There’s no such question. They (Shinde group) can’t issue us a whip. They have said it in court,” Prabhu said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) plans to mention it in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, when their case against the Election Commission order making the Shinde camp the real Sena would be heard.

Meanwhile, MLAs from the Thackeray camp met Speaker Rahul Narvekar to request him to not imitate any action on these lines. “We told him that the case is pending and any action regarding this will again go to court,” said Prabhu.