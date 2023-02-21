Who is Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Phaterpekar, whose son heckled Sonu Nigam in Mumbai

Indian playback singer Sonu Nigam was attacked by a group of men on Monday night at an event at Mumbai's Chembur Festival 2023. The accused, Swapnil Phaterpekar, turned out to be the son of noted local MLA Prakash Phaterpekar.

Singer Sonu Nigam has filed a police complaint against MLA Prakash Phatarpekar's son, Swapnil Prakash Phatarpekar.

MLA Prakash responded to a TV channel by saying that, while it was a minor scuffle, whatever happened was wrong. He added that his son did not push them on purpose and said that the incident was wrong and he feels guilty about it. He also apologised.

Prakash Phaterpekar, who was the one to invite Sonu to perform at the Chembur festival, was not present during the concert.

Who is Prakash Phartephakar?

Prakash Phartephakar is an MLA from the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena. He represents the Chembur Vidhan Sabha constituency in Mumbai.

He was elected as a Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from the Chembur constituency in 2014 and 2019. He is a Uddhav Tackeray loyalist.

Prakash Phaterpekar was a former Municipal Councillor from Ward 146, as well as the Chairperson of the Public Health Committee (MCGM).

Apart from the Chembur Citizens Welfare Association that organises the Chembur Festival, he has also been associated with organisations like the Shree Sai Charitable Trust, Rashtriya Seva Dal, and Rikshaw Chalak Sena.

He has also been the Assistant Shakha Pramukh, Assistant Vibhag Pramukh at Chembur Shiv Sena in 2005, Public Health Chairman at MCGM in 2009 and Chembur Vibhag Sangatak in 2014.

