Who is Sachin Ahir? Everything about Mumbai NCP chief turned Shiv Sena leader

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sachin Ahir on Thursday joined Shiv Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray.

Ahir, a former minister and ex-MLA, was the city chief of NCP. He said that he is influenced by the good work being done by Aditya under the guidance of Uddhav Thackeray. The NCP further said Ahir's decision to join the Sena will not affect the Sharad Pawar-led party's poll prospects.

Here are things to know about Sachin Ahir:

Sachin Ahir, who was a minister in the previous Congress-NCP coalition government in the state, was associated with the Sharad Pawar-led party since its formation in 1999.

He represented Sewri Assembly seat in Mumbai from 1999 to 2009 and was later elected from Worli, after delimitation of constituencies. In 2014, he lost the Assembly election to Shiv Sena's Sunil Shinde.

Sachin Ahir belongs to the lower-middle-class family before joining politics he and he brother Vijay Ahir used to work for Sunit Khatua chairman of Khatau Fabric Group. They worked as a personal assistant and bodyguard.

He is the nephew of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli. His wife Sangeeta Ahir is a Bollywood producer and a director/partner at Mangal Murti Films.

Sangeeta Ahir is also associated with other business possibly acting as a proxy for Sachin Ahir's business interests. He completed his education in the year 1991 from Mithibai Motiram Kundnani College of Commerce & Economics.

He was the minister of the state of Housing, Slum Improvement, House Repairs and Re-Construction, Urban Land Ceiling, Industries, Mines, Social Justice, De-addiction Activities & Environment, and Welfare of Nomadic De-notified Tribes and other Backward Classes.

Sachin Ahir and his wife have also established Shree Sankalp Pratishthan charitable trust. The trust has been part of organizing many events Worli Festival and festival of Govinda