Who is Prabha Atre? All you need to need to know about the vocalist who has been awarded Padma Vibhushan

Renowned classical vocalist Dr Parbha Atre was on Tuesday awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the nation's second highest civilian honour.

Born in Pune, the 90-year-old learnt classical music from Sureshbabu Mane and Hirabai Badodekar from the Kirana Gharana. Kirana Gharana is among the most renowned lineages of classical music in the country, among its doyens being Bharat Ratna Bhimsen Joshi.

While studying music, Atre also finished courses in science and law and has receive degrees in both of these disciplines. She later also earned a Ph.D. in music.

Atre holds the world record to have released 11 books from a single stage. She had released 11 books on music in Hindi and English at India Habitat Centre in New Delhi on April 18, 2016.

Earlier, Atre was awarded the Padma Shri in 1990 and Padma Bhushan in 2002.

Meanwhile, after she was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, Atre dedicated to her parents, mentors and audience for their guidance and support.

Speaking to reporters, Atre said, "I am extremely happy for this recognition. I consider it as the blessings of my family members, friends and audience who supported me in my journey."

"There was no tradition of classical music or any kind of singing in my home, but I got into it. Looks like it was some divine message. I chose a unique path in my field and the audience appreciated it and continued supporting me," she added.

She said putting a lot of thought in work brings one to a certain level of satisfaction.

"It makes you very happy when the audience notices your thought process behind the songs and compositions. I am thankful for receiving such support and acceptance," Atre said.

