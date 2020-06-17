Who is Mohit Kamboj? Nationalist BJP leader who changed his surname to Bharatiya booked

Mohit Kamboj, who has been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery pertaining to a loan of Rs 67 crore from Bank of India, is the General Secretary of BJP Mumbai and the former president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Mumbai.

The BJP leader's claim to fame was in January 2019 when he changed his surname to Bharatiya. He wanted to kickstart a movement that encourages people to rise above caste, creed, religion and other factors that divide us, reads his website. "I want to be the first example of what the campaign wants to achieve. I have changed my surname to Bharatiya and this will be my identity henceforth," he told PTI.

From 2012 to 2019, he was also the national president of Indian Bullion and Jewellery Association (IBJA).

Meanwhile, coming back to the recent allegation on him, Mohit Kamboj has denied it and said that all his dues are cleared and the bank has issued 'no dues certificate'. "I will help Agency at My Fullest and Justice will Be Done!" he added.