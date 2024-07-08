Who Is Mihir Shah? Shiv Sena Leader's Son Accused Of Worli Hit-And-Run That Claimed 45-Yr-Old Woman's Life

Mumbai: A tragic incident took place in Mumbai's Worli on Sunday when a speeding BMW, allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, the son of a Shiv Sena leader, struck a two-wheeler, resulting in the death of a 45-year-old woman and injuring her husband. The victims, Kaveri and Pradeep Nakhwa, were returning home after purchasing fish from Sassoon Dock when their scooter was hit from behind.

The impact flung the couple into the air, landing them on the car's bonnet. While Pradeep managed to jump off, Kaveri was dragged for 100 meters and succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital. The suspect, 24-year-old Mihir Shah, was reportedly driving under the influence and has been on the run since the incident.

Mumbai: A hit-and-run incident occurred in Worli, where a car struck a fisherman and his wife who were riding a bike near Atria Mall. The wife tragically passed away from her injuries while the driver fled the scene. The police are actively investigating the case.

Who Is Mihir Shah?

Mihir Shah is the son of Rajesh Shah, a Shiv Sena leader in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Mihir, who dropped out of school after Class 10, had joined his father's construction business.

On the night before the accident, Mihir was drinking in Juhu. In an intoxicated state, he asked his driver, Rajendra Singh Bijawat, to take him on a long drive. Upon reaching Worli, Mihir took over the wheel, leading to the accident at around 5:30 am.

Following the crash, Mihir allegedly attempted to remove a Shiv Sena sticker from the car and took off its number plate to avoid any connection to his father. He then abandoned the car in Bandra Kalanagar and fled. Mihir reportedly called his father to inform him about the crash and then turned off his phone. Police suspect that his girlfriend may be assisting in hiding him.

2 Arrests Made In The Case

Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah and driver Rajendra Singh Bijawat were arrested for not cooperating with the investigation and other charges. They are set to be produced in court today. The BMW was registered in Rajesh Shah's name.

#UPDATE | Mumbai | Worli hit and run case: Worli Police have arrested Rajendra Singh Bidawat who was present inside the car and the father of the person, Rajesh Shah. Mihir Shah is absconding, 6 Police teams have been formed to find him: Worli Police



Visuals of the accused being…

The Worli police have registered a case against Mihir Shah for rash driving, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, endangering life and violations of the Motor Vehicles Act. Six police teams are currently searching for Mihir, who remains at large.