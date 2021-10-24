Who is KP Gosavi? NCB's controversial witness in the Aryan Khan case who is back in the limelight

As investigations in the Mumbai Cruise Drugs case continue, the bodyguard of NCB witness Kiran Gosavi, Prabhakar Rohoji Sail alleged that Gosavi took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship.

In a video message, the bodyguard is heard saying, "I worked as a bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi. I assisted him during the Mumbai cruise drugs case." "On the night of the raid, I reached the place around 9:45 a.m. He asked me to stand near a car and somebody gave me two bags filled with cash for Gosavi. I took it to Vashi at Gosavi's home and gave it to him. Right after this, I saw that Kiran Gosavi packing bags and leaving for somewhere," he alleged.

In light of this let's take a look at who KP Gosavi is and the allegations against him

Who is KP Gosavi?

KP Gosavi is one of the nine independent witnesses in the cruise ship raid and alleged recovery of drugs, in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month.

According to police, Gosavi was booked for allegedly duping a Pune-based man on the pretext of offering a job in Malaysia.

Chinmay Deshmukh, who was allegedly cheated to the tune of Rs 3.09 lakh by Gosavi, had registered the complaint against him. The complaint said that Deshmukh had contacted Gosavi, who had put up an advertisement on social media about some vacancy in hotel industry in Malaysia.

"While promising a job in Malaysia, Gosavi collectively took Rs 3.09 lakh from him in installments. However, he neither offered any job to him nor paid his money back," an official from Faraskhana police station said.

The complaint against Gosavi was registered in 2018 under various IPC sections, including 420 (cheating), and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Pune police issued a lookout circular against him, in connection with the case. A lookout circular is a notice that prevents a person from leaving the country.

The Pune Police also arrestedhis assistant Sherbano Qureshi in connection with the case.

ALSO READ Watch video: Nawab Malik slams NCB after massive twist in Aryan Khan drug case

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 03:30 PM IST