Who Is Jishnu Dev Varma? Tripura Royal Family Member Appointed Maharashtra Governor

Who Is Jishnu Dev Varma? Former Tripura Royal Family Member Appointed Maharashtra Governor |

Mumbai: Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed as the new Governor of Maharashtra, following a fresh round of gubernatorial appointments announced by President Droupadi Murmu. At the same time, Shiv Pratap Shukla, who was serving as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, has been appointed as the new Governor of Telangana.

A seasoned politician from Northeast India, Dev Varma is widely recognised for his long political career and major role in the politics of Tripura. Belonging to the Tripura royal family, he is considered a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has been associated with the party for several decades.

Early Life & Background

Born on August 15, 1957, in Agartala, the capital of Tripura, Dev Varma entered public life after completing his education. He formally joined the BJP in the 1990s and began actively participating in state politics. During a time when Left parties dominated Tripura’s political landscape, he played a key role in strengthening the BJP’s organisational base in the state.

Dev Varma also contested the Lok Sabha elections from the Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency in 1996, 1998 and 1999, reflecting his early involvement in national-level politics. His most prominent political role came in 2018 when the BJP came to power in Tripura. Following the victory, Dev Varma was appointed Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Between 2018 and 2023, he handled several important portfolios, including finance, power, planning, panchayat raj and rural development.

During his tenure as Deputy Chief Minister, he focused on economic planning, strengthening rural infrastructure and improving the energy sector in the state, as reported by ABP Majha. His administration also emphasised the implementation of various central government schemes aimed at accelerating development in Tripura.

Given his long administrative and political experience, Dev Varma was later appointed Governor of Telangana. His latest appointment as Governor of Maharashtra is considered politically important, as Maharashtra is one of India’s largest and most economically important states.

Apart from politics, Dev Varma is also known for his interest in literature, arts and sports, as reported by ABP Majha. He is recognised as a poet and writer and has also been associated with badminton and sports organisations, reflecting his diverse cultural and sporting interests beyond public life.

