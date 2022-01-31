Who is Hindustani Bhau? Why is he trending amidst protests by students seeking online board exams in Maharashtra?

Several students took to protest on streets of Dharavi over physical mode of board examinations for class 10 and 12. It is believed that the act was executed after the instigating video of Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau.

In a recent live session, the famous Youtuber Hindustani Bhau raised voice over the concerns of class 10 and 12 students over the issue of offline examination.

In the video, he can be heard saying, "the mischief done towards to children must not be done, tomorrow itself decide to cancel the exams. If not then, my students and I would take to protest at the doorstep of the Varsha Gaikwad. I won't stop until they get justice..." Later he also mentions that he strong enough to face jail and consequences, but requests to pay heat and resolve the student's concern of examinations.

Watch video, here:

Since the video went on air, the students have been triggered. Several students could be seen at Dharavi, with placards and slogans over cancellation of board exams amid the pandemic scenario.

Watch video, here:

Hindustani Bhau has over 1 Million followers on Instagram, and he trending amidst protests by students seeking online board exams in Maharashtra. He has taken the lead and given hope to the several students of Maharashtra over the exam issue amid the pandemic.

Having exhibited a huge gathering today, at the premises of the Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, he shared a video on Instagram stating that their display of strength and numbers has hopefully hinted the officials to take necessary action. He mentioned of having talked to police officials and concerned authorities, who seemed to share rays of hope on the discussed matter.

In the recent video, uploaded two hours ago, Hindustani Bhau says in Hindi, "Thanks to the Police for their co-operation, I had a word with the police officials who have asked us to send a request notice to Varsha Gaikwad, and I will do it today itself. The unity and power showed today, must continue." He further added that there has been a case registered on him but all that matters to him is justice for the young ones towards education.

However, "An inquiry will be conducted and action will be taken, on being asked whether the crowd gathered on the directions of Vikas Fhatak," said DCP Pranay Ashok.

Watch full video, here:

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 04:41 PM IST