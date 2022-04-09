Who is Gunaratna Sadavarte? All you need to know about the advocate arrested in connection with MSRTC strike outside Sharad Pawar's house

Gunaratna Sadavarte, who claims to represent the thousands of MSRTC employees who are on strike since November 2021 has created a buzz a day after the MSRTC workers staged protest outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai. Sadavarte, who was not present at the protest site, had been detained for questioning regarding his role in instigating the workers.

Today, a Mumbai court sent the advocate to police custody of two days in connection with the protest. Besides, the remaining 109 MSRTC employees were sent to judicial custody.

Here's all you need to know about the advocate:

Gunaratna Sadavarte is a lawyer from Maharashtra . The Government of Maharashtra had given reservation to the Maratha community in 2018 under the category of Social and Educational Backwardness (SEBC). However, he successfully fought the petition in the Supreme Court that the reservation given to Marathas was unconstitutional .

A native of Nanded, Gunaratna used to run his organization 'Samyak Vidyarthi Andolan' and handle the issues of students.

Family of Gunaratna Sadavarte:

Sadavarte's father was elected to the Nanded Municipal Corporation by the Bahujan Mahasangh of the Republican Party of India. He has a daughter named Zen. It is named after the Buddhist concept of ' Zen '.

Gunaratna Sadavarte's role in Maratha reservation:

The Government of Maharashtra had given reservation to the Maratha community in 2018 under the category of 'Social and Educational Backwardness (SEBC)'. However, since this reservation is unconstitutional, it should not be granted, said Sadavarte in the Supreme Court . On May 5, 2021, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court unanimously revoked the reservation granted to the Maratha community under the SEBC category.

Meanwhile speaking of the MSRTC issue, the employees of the MSRTC, which has over 90,000 persons on its payrolls, have been on strike since November 2021. The employees had staged a sudden and fierce protest outside 'Silver Oak', the NCP supremo's residence on Pedder Road on Friday afternoon, accusing the veteran leader of not doing anything to help them. The protesters, who included women, shouted slogans against the former Union minister with some of them even seen hurling footwear towards his house.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 05:58 PM IST