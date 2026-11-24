Ben Muthanna, who lived in his Juhu home for 45 years, finally vacated the premises on November 16, clearing the way for the long-delayed Mumbai Metro Line 2B work near Juhu Circle. | AI Grok Caricature, File Image

Imagine living in a home for nearly half a century, surrounded by memories of your childhood, your parents and the people you once shared it with. Now imagine being asked to leave it all behind so that a city can move forward. For most, it might be a difficult decision. For Ben Muthanna, it took years.

His story has an uncanny resemblance to the plot of a redevelopment drama. In the recently discussed film Last Man in Tower, based on Aravind Adiga's novel, Manoj Bajpayee plays a man who refuses to leave his old Mumbai housing society despite pressure to make way for redevelopment. In real life, Muthanna became that man in Juhu, where his refusal to vacate his family home held up a crucial stretch of the Mumbai Metro.

But behind the infrastructure delay and headlines was a man who was not simply refusing to move. He was struggling to let go of the only home he had known for 45 years.

Who Is Ben Muthanna?

Also known as Mutha, Ben Muthanna lived in Flat No. 9 on the second floor of Juhu Gulmohar Cooperative Housing Society, near Juhu Circle in Mumbai's western suburbs.

His family moved into the flat in 1981. His father worked in civil aviation, while his mother was a teacher. Muthanna completed his Bachelor of Commerce degree and later worked in sales and marketing for a water purifier company.

Over the years, the flat became more than just a residential address. It held his family's memories and marked almost every chapter of his life.

His elder sister eventually moved to Coorg and passed away in September 2026 due to breast cancer. Muthanna was left as the last member of his family living in the Juhu home.

The Man Who Refused To Leave His Home For Mumbai Metro

The two buildings of Juhu Gulmohar Cooperative Housing Society had deteriorated over the years and were considered unsafe. While other residents gradually moved out, Muthanna continued living there, unwilling to part with the home where he had spent most of his life.

His decision, however, had consequences beyond the housing society.

The buildings stood in the way of a crucial 185-metre stretch of the elevated corridor of Mumbai Metro Line 2B, a 23.6-km project estimated to cost around ₹10,986 crore. The stretch near Juhu Circle could not proceed as planned without clearing the site.

Despite repeated attempts by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) officials to persuade him, Muthanna remained reluctant to move. The delay reportedly stretched over several years, with some accounts putting it at around eight years.

As the Metro project's March 2027 deadline approached, authorities intensified efforts to resolve the impasse.

How An Emotional Connection Finally Turned Into A Goodbye

According to multiple media reports, a MHADA official eventually managed to build a rapport with Muthanna by listening to his concerns and understanding his attachment to the property. The official even bought him a walking stick, helping establish a relationship of trust.

On November 13, 2026, Muthanna was shown six alternative flats. None appealed to him initially. He eventually agreed to move into a one-bedroom flat with a hall, kitchen and open terrace in a MHADA staff quarters building.

On November 16, he finally left his old home. In a detail that captures the emotional weight of the decision, Muthanna reportedly marked the date on his calendar with the words "LEFT FOREVER".

The following day, November 17, demolition of the old buildings began, clearing the way for the Metro construction.

Ben was also offered temporary accommodation, with the rental arrangements being finalised. Muthanna reportedly observed that staying back had at least saved him years of rental expenses that other residents had incurred after moving out earlier.