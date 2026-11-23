ED alleges that Dharmendra Singh diverted CSR funds through charitable trusts and a network of entities | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 23, 2026: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday obtained permission to arrest Juhu resident Dharmendra Singh, who allegedly pretended to be a doctor for three decades and was found to be involved in fraud involving funds reserved for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Singh is alleged to have laundered funds to the tune of Rs 200 crore.

Singh was produced before the special PMLA court on Monday on the basis of a production warrant issued by the court at the request of the ED. The agency, upon his production, sought permission to formally arrest Singh over money laundering allegations.

ED Alleges Rs 200-Crore Money Laundering

While seeking permission to arrest Singh, ED prosecutor Arvind Aghav claimed that Singh, though he did not possess any medical qualifications or professional credibility, impersonated a medical professional connected with healthcare and charitable activities through various trusts. It was further stated that he was involved in money laundering to the tune of Rs 200 crore.

The plea was opposed by Singh’s lawyer, who contended that since the agency had already recorded his statement, there was no need to take him into custody for further custodial interrogation.

The court, however, noted that, “on perusal of application, it is seen that there are reasons to believe that the Accused is involved in laundering of huge amounts of money in the name of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Prima facie his involvement is seen.”

CSR Funds Allegedly Diverted Through Trusts

According to the ED, Singh had established and operated charitable trusts through which CSR funds were allegedly mobilised for healthcare-related projects.

The ED has alleged that CSR funds received from nearly 40 public sector undertakings (PSUs), public sector banks and private companies were allegedly diverted and recycled through a network of entities.

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Several projects were allegedly only partially executed or not executed in proportion to the funds received, while vendor bills were allegedly inflated and excess funds routed through bogus or shell entities. Commissions were also allegedly paid to intermediaries who facilitated CSR contributions, the ED has claimed.

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