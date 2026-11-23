ED's latest action targets assets allegedly linked to the ₹8,852-crore investment fraud involving Royal Twinkle and Citrus Check Inns | File Photo

Mumbai, November 23, 2026: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable properties worth approximately Rs 556.72 crore in connection with its money laundering investigation into the alleged investment fraud involving Royal Twinkle Star Club Limited (RTSCL), Citrus Check Inns Limited (CCIL), and their associated entities, which allegedly mobilised Rs 8,852 crore from investors through fraudulent holiday membership and investment schemes.

The attachment was carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, as part of proceedings before the Supreme Court, with the objective of protecting the interests of investors allegedly duped through the companies' investment schemes.

Rs 8,852 Crore Mobilised From Investors

According to the ED investigation, the two companies allegedly mobilised approximately Rs 8,852 crore from the public between April 1, 2008, and March 31, 2017, through long-term holiday membership and investment schemes promising attractive returns and holiday benefits. Of this amount, around Rs 3,430 crore was repaid to investors, while Rs 3,077 crore was paid as commission to agents involved in mobilising funds. Another Rs 1,723 crore was transferred to associated and sister concerns through loans, advances and other financial transactions.

The ED initiated its investigation on the basis of an FIR registered at Mumbai’s R.A.K. Marg police station. The agency found that the schemes were operated in the nature of Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) without obtaining the requisite registration from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The agency further found that funds collected from new investors were allegedly used to repay earlier investors, indicating a Ponzi-type fund circulation mechanism.

Network Of More Than 87 Group Entities

According to the agency, the investigation also revealed that the funds were routed through a network of more than 87 group companies, firms and associated entities allegedly controlled by promoter Om Prakash Goenka and his family members. The money was subsequently utilised for investments in real estate, hospitality and other businesses.

Commission agents allegedly played a significant role in mobilising investors and facilitating their enrolment in the schemes. They acted as intermediaries between the companies and investors and were paid substantial commissions for the funds mobilised.

SFIO Probe Into Family Members

The financial role of Goenka’s family members also came under scrutiny during a parallel investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO). In submissions placed before the Delhi High Court in April 2023, the SFIO alleged that Goenka’s daughter, Sucheta Omprakash Goenka, served as a director across 86 companies under investigation and was involved in functions including the finalisation of accounts. The agency also alleged that she received funds from group companies categorised as consultancy fees, commissions and unsecured loans.

The SFIO also alleged that financial transactions between group companies and members of the Goenka family raised suspicion of diversion of public funds. Referring to the family's overseas business interests in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the agency informed the court that Goenka’s son Gaurav Goenka and family member Girija Goenka had travelled there and had not returned to India during the course of the SFIO proceedings.

SEBI Action And Police Investigation

The case had come under regulatory scrutiny earlier. In March 2014, SEBI directed Royal Twinkle Star Club and its directors, including Goenka, to stop collecting money under the schemes. In August 2015, the regulator ordered the company to wind up the schemes and refund investors.

In 2019, following criminal complaints, the Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested Om Prakash Goenka in connection with the investment fraud. He was subsequently released on bail and has been contesting the parallel prosecutions pending before the designated Special Court in Mumbai and the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court Proceedings And Asset Recovery

The matter later came before the Supreme Court in proceedings concerning the monetisation of the companies' assets and repayment to investors. In August 2024, the apex court recorded details of asset recoveries and directed further examination of transactions involving associated entities.

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The latest Rs 556.72-crore attachment is part of the ED’s continuing efforts to identify, attach and preserve assets allegedly acquired or created using proceeds of crime for eventual investor restitution, while further investigation into the fund trail and the role of associated entities remains underway.

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