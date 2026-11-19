The ED alleges that properties attached in the Nagpur sand mining case were acquired using proceeds from illegal mining and transportation | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 19, 2026: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth approximately Rs 16.23 crore belonging to alleged sand mining syndicate operator Narendra Pimple, his associates and transporters suspected of facilitating illegal operations in Nagpur and neighbouring Bhandara district.

With this action, the total value of proceeds of crime seized, frozen and provisionally attached in the case has exceeded Rs 20 crore, while the aggregate current market value of the identified assets is estimated to be more than Rs 50 crore.

Luxury Cars And Properties Attached

The attached properties include high-end vehicles, land parcels, buildings, flats, commercial shops and farmhouses, which the ED alleged were acquired using proceeds generated from illegal sand mining and transportation. The attachment was carried out by the agency's Nagpur Sub-Zonal Office under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED's money laundering investigation was initiated on the basis of FIRs registered at Sadar and Ambazari police stations in Nagpur against Narendra Pimple, his family members and close associates for allegedly operating an organised illegal sand mining network. The accused are suspected of extracting sand beyond permitted limits and transporting and selling it using forged Electronic Transit Passes (e-TPs) to evade regulatory scrutiny, royalty payments and applicable taxes.

Forged Transit Passes Used

The ED's investigation has revealed that members of the alleged sand mafia, in collusion with transporters and other associates, were involved in excavating sand beyond authorised areas and permitted quantities from auctioned sand ghats (Retighats) in Nagpur and adjoining districts.

To facilitate the transportation and commercial sale of the illegally excavated sand, the syndicate allegedly procured forged e-TPs purportedly issued for legally leased sand ghats in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. These passes were allegedly purchased at rates ranging between Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000 each and used to project the illegally mined sand as having originated from authorised mining locations across the state border.

The alleged modus operandi came to light during the ED's analysis of vehicle registration details and GPS movement logs. While the vehicle registration numbers listed on the e-TPs belonged to genuine commercial trucks and were reflected on the official government portal, GPS tracking established that the vehicles had neither visited the purported sand ghats in Madhya Pradesh nor travelled along the declared transit routes.

Instead, the GPS data confirmed that the trucks repeatedly made trips directly from illegal sand excavation sites in and around Nagpur, exposing the discrepancy between the declared source and the actual point of extraction.

The ED alleged that the forged transit passes were deliberately used to conceal the actual source of the illegally excavated sand and facilitate its transportation and commercial sale without payment of applicable royalty and taxes, allegedly causing substantial losses to the government exchequer.

Earlier Searches And Asset Freezes

Earlier, the agency had conducted search operations at several locations as part of the investigation, during which it recovered and seized incriminating documents, financial records, digital devices and cash. It had also frozen several movable assets under the PMLA, including bank balances, high-end vehicles, JCB excavators and Pokland machines allegedly used in the illegal mining and transportation operations.

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The latest provisional attachment covers a range of movable and immovable properties suspected to represent the proceeds of crime generated through the alleged illegal sand mining network. The agency is now examining the financial trail and the acquisition of these assets to establish their alleged connection with the proceeds of the illegal activities.

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