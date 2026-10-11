Who Is Ajinkya Shinde? Maharashtra Activist Takes Charge Of CJP’s Jantar Mantar Protest

Ajinkya Shinde, a former AAP functionary with grassroots experience in Maharashtra and Goa, has been entrusted with leading the CJP’s agitation in Delhi | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, October 10, 2026: A native of Latur district in Maharashtra, Ajinkya Shinde has come into the spotlight after being entrusted with leading the next phase of the CJP’s agitation at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

From engineering to activism

Shinde, 35, CJP’s national organisation in-charge, took command of the pressure group’s protest on Saturday after founder Abhijeet Dipke named him as his successor through a pre-recorded video.

Hailing from Ujani village in Latur’s Ausa tehsil, Shinde gave up his career as a computer engineer to pursue social and political activism. Inspired by Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement and Arvind Kejriwal’s campaigns, he joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), serving as its Maharashtra youth president before handling organisational responsibilities in Goa.

Building a grassroots presence in Goa

Shinde grew up in the Konkan region and worked extensively with the AAP in Goa from 2016-17. He is also involved in farming, including cow rearing and mango cultivation in Sindhudurg, besides a homestay business.

AAP’s Velim MLA Cruz Silva described Shinde as a dedicated grassroots worker who readily takes up citizens’ grievances and organises morchas. “The boy is a true soul and is known to connect with local issues at the ground level,” Silva said, adding that Shinde had led several protests and was associated with the AAP long before Silva joined. Silva said Shinde had blended seamlessly with Goa’s local communities and spoke Konkani fluently.

A reputation for initiative and calm

Recalling an incident, Silva said Shinde had single-handedly completed the installation of party billboards overnight, demonstrating his initiative and commitment.

The MLA also praised Shinde’s calm temperament, saying he remained composed even during disagreements in party offices and was always willing to help. “I know his behaviour well, as he has worked under me for the party,” Silva said, expressing confidence that Dipke had chosen the right person.

From AAP to the CJP agitation

Shinde subsequently left the AAP for the CJP and helped coordinate its five-week Jantar Mantar campaign demanding then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over examination irregularities, including NEET-UG paper leaks.

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