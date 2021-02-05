Who is a patriot in our country, Arnab Goswami or Kangana Ranaut? asks Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday slammed the Central government on various issues, including purported WhatsApp chats of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and farmers' protest, in the Rajya Sabha during the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.

While slamming the Modi government, the Shiv Sena MP said there is a new trend to charge anybody who questions the government with sedition. Referring to farmers' agitation, Raut said, "MPs, journalist are being booked under sedition cases, what kind of treatment you have meted out to them."

Raut also raised the issue of purported WhatsApp chats of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in the Parliament, saying that the BJP-led NDA government "should be ashamed of protecting" him.

Raut said Goswami has violated the Official Secrets Act. While questionion the government he asked "which kind of case are you going to register against him... it's a matter of national security."