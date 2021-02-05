Who is a patriot in our country, Arnab Goswami or Kangana Ranaut? asks Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday slammed the Central government on various issues, including purported WhatsApp chats of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and farmers' protest, in the Rajya Sabha during the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.
While slamming the Modi government, the Shiv Sena MP said there is a new trend to charge anybody who questions the government with sedition. Referring to farmers' agitation, Raut said, "MPs, journalist are being booked under sedition cases, what kind of treatment you have meted out to them."
Raut also raised the issue of purported WhatsApp chats of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in the Parliament, saying that the BJP-led NDA government "should be ashamed of protecting" him.
Raut said Goswami has violated the Official Secrets Act. While questionion the government he asked "which kind of case are you going to register against him... it's a matter of national security."
While saying that the government is slapping sedition on the alleged traitors, Raut asked, “You call these traitors. Are they traitors? So who is a patriot in our country? Arnab Goswami? Kangana Ranaut?”
Raut also attacked the government on its handling of the farmers' protest. While talking about the Republic Day incident, Raut said: "It should be made public that those who climbed the Red Fort and created ruckus, are close to whom... and why no action has been taken against Deep Sidhu?"
Sanjay Raut on Tuesday met Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikai at farmers' protest site at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.
"The way vandalism unfolded here after January 26 and an attempt made to suppress the movement and Tikait, we felt it is our responsibility to stand by the farmers' and extend support of the whole of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray saahab," Raut had told reporters.