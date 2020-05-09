While new BMC commissioner begins his first day in office, cases of utter negligence surface in two civic hospital

Mumbai: In another shocker from Sion Hospital in Mumbai. This time, a video has surfaced in which two to three patients can be seen on each bed in a casualty ward. Some patients can even be seen lying on the ground. This is the third alarming video shot inside the hospital that has gone viral on social media.
Earlier, a video clip of COVID-19 patients sleeping alongside corpses at the hospital, and another clip of a suspected coronavirus patient jumping from the hospital window were doing the rounds of social media.
After these two video clips had surfaced, Dr Pramod Ingle, who was in charge of the hospital, was replaced by Dr Ramesh Bharmal who is the new dean. While the BMC has initiated an inquiry into past incidents, the latest video has raised concerns about patients' safety at the hospital.
According to Sion Hospital sources, all patients are taken to the casualty ward when they arrive, and due to lack of beds, they have to sit or lie down beside other patients. At present, the number of patients admitted at the hospital is higher than its bed-capacity, the sources said.
“The current condition of the hospital is very bad, as we have a higher number of patients than available beds. If a patient only has a fever, we administer medicines and ask them to go home, while others showing typical COVID-19 symptoms are admitted,” a doctor said.
When contacted, a senior doctor from the hospital administration, who requested anonymity, admitted that the patients seen in the ward are suspected COVID-19 patients, and as all the beds were full, they were asked to share beds. “We have shifted all the patients to BYL Nair and SevenHills Hospital on Saturday morning,” he said.