While new BMC commissioner begins his first day in office, cases of utter negligence surface in two civic hospital

Mumbai: In another shocker from Sion Hospital in Mumbai. This time, a video has surfaced in which two to three patients can be seen on each bed in a casualty ward. Some patients can even be seen lying on the ground. This is the third alarming video shot inside the hospital that has gone viral on social media.

Earlier, a video clip of COVID-19 patients sleeping alongside corpses at the hospital, and another clip of a suspected coronavirus patient jumping from the hospital window were doing the rounds of social media.

After these two video clips had surfaced, Dr Pramod Ingle, who was in charge of the hospital, was replaced by Dr Ramesh Bharmal who is the new dean. While the BMC has initiated an inquiry into past incidents, the latest video has raised concerns about patients' safety at the hospital.