CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurating the WHC logo on 18 November | File Photo

Mumbai, November 19, 2026: The World Hindu Foundation (WHF), which is organising the World Hindu Congress (WHC) in Mumbai from December 18 to 20, 2026, has alleged that Meta has repeatedly removed promotional videos related to the global gathering from its social media platforms, raising concerns over possible discriminatory content moderation practices against Hindu organisations.

The organisation has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking his intervention and raising concerns over what it perceives as possible bias against Hindu organisations and their activities.

The WHF alleged that on two earlier occasions, videos featuring Fadnavis appealing to the global Hindu community to participate in the WHC were taken down by Meta and subsequently restored following complaints.

On November 17, Meta allegedly removed another promotional video inviting emerging Gen Z Hindu leaders from across the world to participate in the conference.

According to the WHF, Instagram has also removed a video testimonial featuring a volunteer who had participated in previous editions of the WHC. In the video, the volunteer shared his experiences and urged Hindu youth to participate in the forthcoming gathering, highlighting the opportunity it offers young Hindus to connect, collaborate and contribute.

"Such actions are adversely affecting our efforts to reach out to the global Hindu community, particularly the growing number of young Hindus from Bharat and across the world who are showing keen interest in participating in the Congress," the organisation said.

WHF Seeks Government Intervention

The WHF has urged the government to intervene and examine whether Meta's policies are being implemented in a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory manner.

Swadesh Khetawat, Secretary of the Organising Committee of WHC 2026, alleged that the repeated removal of content related to the Congress appeared to be a deliberate attempt to sabotage its outreach and minimise the reach of what he described as the world's biggest global Hindu leadership gathering.

"We are taking this matter very seriously and will pursue it through all appropriate channels. We will take every possible step to ensure that Instagram ends its anti-Hindu bias and provides a level playing field to all ideologies, without discrimination," Khetawat said.

The WHF has asked the government to summon Meta's representatives in Mumbai and seek a formal explanation for the repeated removal of the videos. It has also sought directions for the registration of an appropriate police complaint and an inquiry into the matter if the facts disclose any violation of applicable laws.

Meta had not responded to the latest allegations at the time of going to press.

In an earlier incident in October, Meta had reportedly said that it received a legal request to restrict a video featuring Fadnavis, reviewed it under its policies and conducted a legal and human rights assessment before restricting access in India, citing local laws. However, the specific legal provision invoked was not identified in the explanation reported at the time.

4,000 Delegates From Over 60 Countries Expected

The WHC will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in the Bandra-Kurla Complex and is expected to bring together more than 4,000 delegates from over 60 countries.

The event is envisaged as a global platform for Hindu leaders and institutions to connect, deliberate, collaborate and exchange ideas, while exploring pathways for the future of Hindu society and its contribution to the world.

Among those whose participation has been confirmed are Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat; Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis; Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma; Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav; writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi; lyricist, screenwriter and poet Manoj Muntashir; and National Stock Exchange of India Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan.

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Other confirmed participants include BMC Commissioner and Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Ashwini Bhide; Central Electricity Authority Chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad; NITI Aayog member Prof Abhay Karandikar; L&T Precision Engineering and Systems Vice-President and Head of Corporate Centre Sanjay Chakraborty; Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council member Sanjeev Sanyal; AgniKul Cosmos co-founder and CEO Srinath Ravichandran; ReNew founder, chairman and CEO Sumant Sinha; Sarvam AI co-founder Vivek Raghavan; Ballistic Learning Systems CEO Mallika Bajaj; UK-based Prinja and Partners Director Prof Nawal Prinja; RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Vice-Chairman Shashwat Goenka; Yulu Bike co-founder RK Misra; and Indian Overseas Bank Managing Director and CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava.

Industrialist Ajay Piramal is the chairman of WHC 2026, while Vishad Mafatlal and Mahesh Bhagchandka are its vice-chairmen.

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