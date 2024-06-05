'Wherever Modi Went, BJP Lost Elections': Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | File

The common man has shown his power, said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday evening after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) left the BJP-led Mahayuti behind in Maharashtra and the INDIA bloc made unexpected gains across the country. Expressing gratitude, Thackeray said, “If someone crosses the limit, his defeat is inevitable.”

He said his colleagues Sanjay Raut, Anil Desai and Arvind Sawant will attend the INDIA meeting in Delhi on Wednesday to urge the alliance to stake claim for government formation and deliberate as the bloc decides its prime ministerial face. Confident that all independent parties harassed by the BJP would join the bloc, he said that “this dictatorial government is standing on the doorstep and it should be pushed out”.

Hoping that Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee will come along with the alliance, Thackeray said that the torch has been lit.

Disappointed that his party couldn’t win a single seat in the Konkan region, Thackeray said he was expecting that all 48 seats in the state would be won by the MVA and would review the defeat in Konkan and where they lost by small margins. However, in Mumbai North-West, where Amor Kirtikar lost to Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Waikar despite recounting twice, Thackeray said they would go to court for re-election.

“Wherever Modi went, the BJP lost the election. They stole everything from me, but I stood my ground strongly. I never cried after the ruling party’s criticism of me like PM Modi did. It was alleged that I had won the 2019 elections on his name, but it was in fact Modi who campaigned using my father’s photo in Maharashtra,” Thackeray said.