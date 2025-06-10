'Where Are Automatic Doors?': Kirit Somaiya Slams Railways Over Ignored 2017 PAC Safety Reforms After Mumbra Tragedy

'Where Are Automatic Doors?': Kirit Somaiya Slams Delayed Rail Safety Reforms After Mumbra Train Tragedy | PTI

The tragic Mumbra train accident has reignited serious concerns over passenger safety in Mumbai's suburban railway network, drawing sharp attention to long-pending recommendations made by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament in 2017. BJP leader and former PAC convenor Kirit Somaiya, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, raised pointed questions regarding the status of those important recommendations.

In his post on 'X', Somaiya recalled that the PAC report, presented in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in April 2017, had urged the Ministry of Railways to adopt urgent safety upgrades in Mumbai’s overcrowded suburban train system. The committee had explicitly recommended the redesign of suburban train coaches to include automatic doors—similar to those found in metro systems—in order to prevent passengers from falling off moving trains.

The report had also called for an increase in the number of coaches to 15 in each train to reduce congestion and improve commuter safety across the Mumbai suburban railway network. As of now, several new 15-car trains are operating on the Central Railway's suburban section.

One of the key issues identified in the PAC report was the high number of fatalities due to line crossing and trespassing, which not only endangers lives but also slows down train operations due to imposed speed restrictions. The committee had urged the Ministry to prioritize the construction of more foot overbridges (FOBs) and to fence or build boundary walls along the tracks to prevent such dangerous crossings.

Importantly, the committee had also recommended a scientific study on passenger flow and congestion, suggesting that data-backed planning could help reduce recurring tragedies on the suburban rail system.

When contacted, Somaiya told FPJ, "We met Central Railway General Manager Dharamveer Meena and discussed the Mumbra train accident on Tuesday."

"The GM informed the BJP delegation led by me that a committee of five senior officials has been appointed to study the cause of the accident and suggest measures for improvement. Special steps are being taken to address the increasing number of passengers in the Kalva–Mumbra–Diva section. These include the introduction of more 15-car trains and trains equipped with automatic door-closing systems," Somaiya further stated.

Earlier on Tuesday, in his social media post, Somaiya demanded an independent investigation into the Mumbra train tragedy and called for fixing of responsibility.