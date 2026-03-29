When Cricket Became Equal: Special Children Shine At Actors Cricket Bash Season 6 Finale

The grand finale of the Actors Cricket Bash's Season 6 became a powerful moment of inclusion as children supported by Sports For Unique Athletes (S4UA) took center stage and redefined the game. |

Mumbai: The grand finale of the Actors Cricket Bash's Season 6 became a powerful moment of inclusion as children supported by Sports For Unique Athletes (S4UA) took center stage and redefined the game. In a special five-over friendly match, about 15 children with intellectual and developmental disabilities faced off against a team of popular television actors at Kalina's Air India Sports Club.

Children Take The Field

While access to sport is limited for specially-abled children, around 15 children from Mumbai's special schools, becamtle a part of a mainstream sporting event on Friday. Specially-abled children, including those with autism and Down syndrome, gathered on the cricket field alongside TV and OTT actors — not as spectators, but as players.

The children had travelled from regions such as Raigad, Palghar as well as other faraway areas and had undergone a month of structured training leading up to the event — a preparation that clearly reflected in their performance. The match saw an electrifying display of skill, energy, and confidence. Chasing a target of 56 runs, the S4UA team secured a comfortable win, showcasing impressive batting and bowling with sharp fielding.

Actors Applaud Spirit

Actor Manav Gohil saud, "We all enjoyed it, but I think they enjoyed it even more and that energy just lifts the whole game. It didn’t feel like we were doing something for them, it felt like we were all just part of the same match."

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"There was no difference on that field. No labels, nothing. Just two teams playing, and they played really well," said Actor Varun Badola.

S4UA’s Mission

S4UA works to bring structured sports training to children with intellectual and developmental disabilities, a group often excluded from mainstream fitness and sporting ecosystems. Through consistent coaching, strength and conditioning programs, and opportunities like these, S4UA aims to build confidence, independence, and a sense of belonging among these children.

S4UA's founder Pooja Mehra said, "These children are rarely given a real chance to perform. Today wasn’t about creating a special moment, it was about showing what is already possible when the opportunity is real."

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