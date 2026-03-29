Maharashtra To Witness Rainfall With Thunderstorms, Government Issues Advisory To Farmers

After enduring heatwaves, the entire state of Maharashtra has been sounded alert for rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning for the next five days. | Representational Image

Mumbai: After enduring heatwaves, the entire state of Maharashtra has been sounded alert for rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning for the next five days, including Mumbai and it's metropolitan region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Several districts like Pune, Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Solapur and the Marathwada region has been sounded Orange Alert for thunderstorms with rainfall and lightning with gusty winds at the speed of 50-60 kmph.

Farmer Advisory Issued

Considering the change in the weather conditions, the state government has issued advisory to the farmers to protect harvested crops from storms, hail and wind, especially for the period of March 30 to April 4.

The agriculture department in its statement on Sunday said, "On March 30, there is a possibility of thundershowers, gusty winds, rain and hailstorm at some places mainly in Khandesh, Marathwada, West Vidarbha and Ghat districts of Madhya Maharashtra. The rest of Vidarbha may also witness some change in the weather. The overall intensity of stormy rains is likely to decrease on March 31 compared to March 30. However, these areas may experience some unstable weather and stormy rains. Thereafter, the initial forecast is for an increase in the intensity of stormy rains between April 1 and 4."

Crop Protection Measures

"Farmers should plan their agricultural activities according to the weather conditions for the next few days. As the harvesting of Rabi crops is currently underway, the harvested crops should be stored in a safe place or covered. The Agriculture Department is also appealing to take necessary precautions to prevent damage to crops from stormy winds, rain and possible hail."

The authorities have also urged the citizens and farmers to ensure the safety of themselves and their pets during thunderstorms and lightning. They are also urged to avoid standing under trees, tin sheds, and near electrical transformers, electric poles, and power lines.

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Mumbai Temperature Update

On Sunday, Mumbai's Colaba observatory recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 32.4°C and 25.6°C, which were 0.6°C and 2.8°C above normal respectively.

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai City and Suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be partly cloudy. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be 34°C and 25°C.

As per IMD's forecast for the Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions for the next five days, there will be no large change in the maximum temperature for the next 2 days, thereafter there will be gradual fall in the mercury.

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