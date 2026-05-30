'Whatever We Earn Goes Into CNG': Mumbai Taxi Drivers Hit Out At Fresh Fuel Price Hike As Long Queues Form At Pumps |

Mumbai: Anger and frustration were visible among taxi and cab drivers across Mumbai on Saturday after Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) increased Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices by Rs 2 per kilogram, taking the fuel rate to Rs 86 per kg. The hike triggered long queues at several CNG stations across the city, with drivers warning that rising fuel costs are making it increasingly difficult to sustain their livelihoods.

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Many drivers said the repeated increase in CNG prices has severely impacted their earnings while passenger fares have remained unchanged. “If fuel prices keep increasing, how will we, Ola and Uber drivers, earn a livelihood? We have to run our households. Fares are not increasing, but the price of CNG keeps going up. We are facing a lot of problems,” a taxi driver said.

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Another driver expressed similar concerns, saying, “Whatever we're earning goes into CNG now. CNG should be made cheaper in India. It has become so expensive that we are facing issues now. If this goes on, we'll have to starve as there will be nothing else to do for people like us.”

The latest increase came into effect from midnight of May 29-30, with MGL also raising Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) prices by 50 paise per standard cubic metre (SCM). Following the revision, Domestic PNG is now priced at Rs 52 per SCM.

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Visuals from fuel stations in Byculla's JJ Road area and other parts of Mumbai showed taxis, app-based cabs and CNG-powered tempos lined up as motorists rushed to refuel following the latest price revision.

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According to MGL, the price hike has been necessitated by rising gas procurement costs. The company cited lower allocations of domestic natural gas, increased dependence on costlier alternative gas sources and depreciation of the Indian Rupee as key reasons behind the revision.

The latest hike marks the second increase in CNG prices within just over two weeks. Earlier, on May 13, MGL had also raised CNG rates by Rs 2 per kg, adding to the burden on transport operators who rely heavily on the fuel for daily operations.

The consecutive hikes have renewed demands for a revision in taxi and auto-rickshaw fares. Following the previous increase, transport unions had urged authorities to approve a Rs 1 per kilometre fare hike, arguing that rising fuel and maintenance costs are steadily eroding drivers' incomes.

Despite the increase, MGL has maintained that CNG remains one of the most economical fuel options, offering savings compared to petrol and diesel. However, drivers at fuel stations said the repeated hikes are becoming increasingly difficult to absorb.

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