Mumbai CNG Price Hike Triggers Long Queues At Fuel Stations; Rates Rise To ₹86 Per Kg - VIDEOS |

Mumbai: Long queues of vehicles were witnessed at several CNG stations across Mumbai on Saturday after Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) implemented a fresh hike in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices. Visuals from fuel stations in Byculla's JJ Road area and other parts of the city showed taxis, cabs and CNG-powered tempos lined up as motorists rushed to refuel following the price revision.

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CNG Price Hike From Today

The latest increase came into effect from midnight of May 29-30, with MGL raising the retail selling price of CNG by Rs 2 per kilogram. Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) prices have also been increased by 50 paise per standard cubic metre (SCM). Following the revision, CNG in Mumbai and adjoining areas now costs Rs 86 per kg, while Domestic PNG is priced at Rs 52 per SCM.

According to MGL, the price hike has been necessitated by rising gas procurement costs. The company cited lower allocations of domestic natural gas, increased dependence on costlier alternative gas sources and depreciation of the Indian Rupee as key reasons behind the revision.

This marks the second increase in CNG prices within a span of just over two weeks. Earlier, on May 13, MGL had raised CNG rates by Rs 2 per kg. The consecutive hikes have sparked concern among transport operators who depend heavily on CNG for their daily operations.

Auto, Taxi Drivers Likely To Demand Fare Revision

Auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers are expected to be among the worst affected. Following the previous price increase, several transport unions had demanded a fare revision, urging authorities to approve a Rs 1 per kilometre hike in passenger fares to offset rising fuel and maintenance costs. Industry representatives argue that repeated fuel price increases are eroding earnings and placing additional financial pressure on drivers already grappling with high operating expenses.

The latest hike is also likely to impact lakhs of daily commuters across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, as any future fare revision could increase travel costs for passengers using auto-rickshaws and taxis.

Despite the increase, MGL maintained that CNG remains one of the most economical fuel options available. The company stated that, at current fuel prices, CNG continues to offer savings of approximately 45 per cent compared to petrol and around 12 per cent compared to diesel.

As the revised rates came into force, several motorists were seen queuing at fuel stations across the city, reflecting concerns over rising fuel expenses and the growing impact of repeated price revisions on household and transport budgets.

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